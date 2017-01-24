2 Wichita men plead guilty in armed bank robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men have admitted to a Wichita bank robbery.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 35-year-old Raishat McGill and 25-year-old Elijah Shelton pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. The Wichita men admitted in their pleas to robbing a Carson Bank branch in June.

Prosecutors allege that two robbers entered the bank and that one of them brandished a firearm. The money they received contained a global positioning device that police used to track and arrest them.

A seven-year term will be recommended when McGill and Shelton are sentenced on April 13. The sentencing comes three days after a co-defendant, 30-year-old Andre Bryant, of Wichita, is set to be sentenced for the same charge.

