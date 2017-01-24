Fast food worker accused of putting blood on customer’s hamburger turns herself in

sky-samuel

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi police have made an arrest in the criminal investigation where a fast food worker allegedly put menstrual blood on a customer’s hamburger.

According to the Columbus Commercial Dispatch, 18-year-old Sky Juliett Samuel turned herself in Monday morning.

Police issued an arrest warrant last week for Samuel. She was working at a Jack’s Family Restaurant on Jan. 7. A coworker claimed Samuel put blood on the food before she served it to the customer. The incident received attention after the co-worker’s mother posted about it on Facebook.

If convicted, Samuel could face up to five years in prison.

