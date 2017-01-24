Full Court Press 01/24/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 24, 2017:
ACCHS (G) 22 Jeff Co. North 47
Council Grove (B) 38 Wamego 54
Council Grove (G) 48 Wamego 31
Highland Park (G) 34 Ottawa 41
Holton (B) 42 Jeff West 38
Holton (G) 43 Jeff West 45
Horton (G) 59 Marysville 48
Nemaha Central (B) 53 Perry-Lecompton 48
Perry-Lecompton (G) 40 Valley Falls 54
Rossville (G) 60 Oskaloosa 37
Silver Lake (G) 35 Santa Fe Trail 19
St. Marys (G) 43 Jackson Heights 41
Olpe (G) 75 MdCV 14
Pleasant Ridge (G) 54 Cornerstone 44
So. Coffey Co (B) 57 Olpe 43