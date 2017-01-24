Governor Brownback sets April 11 election to fill Pompeo’s seat

In this photo taken January 24, 2017, it shows the document signed by Gov. Sam Brownback who has called a special election for April 11 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat previously held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Sam Brownback has called a special election for April 11 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat previously held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Brownback signed the necessary document Tuesday, the day after the U.S. Senate confirmed Pompeo’s appointment by President Donald Trump.

The governor’s action officially kicks off an already crowded race to replace Pompeo in the south-central Kansas district that includes Wichita. At least six Republicans and three Democrats might seek the seat.

The Republicans include State Treasurer Ron Estes, former congressman Todd Tiahrt and Trump campaign official Alan Cobb. The Democrats include former State Treasurer Dennis McKinney.

Republicans and Democrats must have district conventions by Feb. 18 to pick their nominees.

It will be the state’s first special congressional election since 1950.

