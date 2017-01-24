Hutchinson man bound over for trial in deadly crash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Hutchinson man to stand trial in a deadly wreck.

Twenty-five-year-old Everette Hardy was bound over Monday for trial on an involuntary manslaughter charge in the May 2016 crash. Eighty-year-old John “Jack” Johnson, of Hutchinson, died about three weeks later.

The Hutchinson News reports that the prosecution argued that Hardy had accelerated in an effort to beat oncoming traffic at an intersection. After being struck in the passenger-side door, Johnson’s truck slammed into a nearby utility pole and came to rest partially atop the back of Hardy’s car.

A state trooper testified that Hardy pushed the accelerator nearly to the floor one second before impact. Surveillance video also showed Hardy’s vehicle run the stop sign beforehand.

Arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 6.

 

