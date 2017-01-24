Kansas lawmakers to discuss concealed carry repeal

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers will discuss repealing a bill that would allow concealed carry in public buildings. Public universities are expected to comply with the law by July 1, but some democrats and moderate republicans believe they can stop the law before that date.

“I don’t think you can find a legislator that has not received some communication from people that would prefer not to have guns on campus,” said Rep. Barbara Ballard (D-Lawrence).

With many conservatives being voted out in November, Ballard says the efforts to repeal the bill have a better chance than they did the year before.

The Kansas State Rifle Association sent an email to supporters telling them to contact members of the Federal and State Affairs Committee and express their support for the concealed carry law.

“”There’s not any increase in violence. There’s not any increase in accidental shootings as a result of on campus possession of fire arms,” said Richard Seaton Jr, a gun rights lawyer in Manhattan.

This debate comes after a Kansas State University student was sent to the hospital Sunday after accidentally shooting himself in his dorm room.

“”He was self-harmed. He wasn’t trying to protect himself so I think it just goes to show to incompetence we have to occasionally deal with,” said Kyle Tom, a freshman at K-State.

Seaton and Ballard agree the incident at K-State should not affect the debate. University campuses are still exempt meaning the student wasn’t authorized to have a gun in his dorm.