KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman Announces Retirement

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Director Gary Musselman announced on Tuesday that he will retire after July of 2018.

In a news release Musselman said, “I have been carefully considering my retirement decision like everyone must at some point. A significant part of that deliberation is based on what is in the best interests of the KSHSAA and its’ member schools. Stepping down at the end of next school year gives our Executive Board time to take the steps they need to identify an Executive Director-Elect. I am committed to working with my successor to ensure a successful transition.”

Musselman began his duties as Executive Director in the 1996-97 school year. He previously served as the Assistant Executive Director in 1988.

“The conclusion of the 2017-18 school year will mark my 30th year serving on the KSHSAA staff and my 43rd year as a Kansas educator. It has been a privilege to serve the students and schools of Kansas,” Musselman.

Musselman is the sixth Executive Director in the history of the KSHSAA, following Kaye Pearce (1993-1996), Nelson Hartman (1976-1993), Brice Durbin (1962-1976), Carl Kopelk (1957-1962) and E.A. Thomas (1927-1957).

“In my youth and early career as a teacher and coach, I knew little about the KSHSAA, and certainly would never have envisioned the opportunity to serve as Executive Director. During my twenty-nine years I have learned and benefited tremendously from working with colleagues across the state and throughout the nation. My decision to set a retirement date is not based on health nor problems of any kind. It is simply time to put my family first and allow myself time to enjoy another phase of life while I have the health and time to do so,” said Musselman. “I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve Kansas schools and students for 30 years.”