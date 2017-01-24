Man accused of email scheme that bilked a Kansas county

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Georgia man is accused of carrying out an email scam that cost a Kansas county $566,000.

George S. James of Brookhaven, Georgia, is charged in Wichita, Kansas, with a federal wire fraud count.

Authorities say Sedgwick County made an October $566,000 payment to Wichita construction company Cornejo & Sons for a road project, but that payment through the Automated Clearing House never reached Cornejo. Governments and businesses use the ACH to pay for benefits, payroll, bills and business transactions.

Prosecutors allege James had sent an email to the county purporting to be from Cornejo’s CEO, with a form attached requesting payments be made electronically to a new Wells Fargo account in Georgia.

Prosecutors allege James fraudulently received the payment.

Online court records don’t show whether James has an attorney.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.