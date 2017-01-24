Reporting lost or stolen guns

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT/AP) Guns are a trending topic this year, with local universities beginning to allow concealed carry on campuses in July.

Currently, the state of Kansas does not require firearm owners to report lost or stolen guns.

However, this law may soon change for Kansas’ neighboring state.

A proposed bill would impose penalties on Missouri gun owners who do not report a lost or stolen firearms within three days of realizing it is missing.

Under the bill proposed by Democratic Rep. Bruce Franks, gun owners failing to file a report on a missing or stolen firearm could face up to $100 for the first violation and $1,000 for the second.

The third violation would result in a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

Stolen weapons are often linked to criminal activities and reporting stolen guns sooner could make it easier to stop those suspected crimes.

The Associated Press contributed this story.