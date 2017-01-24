Royal Valley High School Rap

HOYT, Kan. (KSNT) — Students and staff at a high school in Hoyt used their video editing and creative writing classes as a platform to create a positive message. This message turned into a rap video that now has over one thousand views on YouTube. It’s mainly about texting and driving and the consequences that come along with those actions. Students hear things like put the phone down while you’re driving all the time in school, from parents and on social media. But, sometimes the message doesn’t register to them even after hearing about deadly car accidents related to texting and driving. A Jackson County Deputy and school resource officer at royal valley high says the rap would get students to laugh the first time they saw it, but after that the message should sink in.

“Even if we can change one…two lives to put the phone down to drive safe…to keep our kids safe here around the schools not only in Jackson County but nationwide then the job was well worth it and the time was well spent.”

The lyrics in the video were written by students in a creative writing class. The music was produced by one of the students at the school. Other students edited the video in their A/V class. Another also picked up on directing videos while doing this project.

“We actually did it in one take,” Senior, Kyle Meyer said. “And that’s kind of interesting because we didn’t expect that. Then onto the actual directing…what shots we were going to get and then actually editing it in the end and piecing it all together.”

Click here to watch the video.