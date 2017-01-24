SW 10th Ave. reopened; suspect found dead in home

Published: Updated:
SW 10th Ave. and Auburn cross streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who barricaded himself in a Shawnee County home Tuesday afternoon was found dead.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they closed off the 8700 block of SW 10th Ave. at 3:45 p.m. when they tried to serve the man a warrant.

Officers entered the residence around 6:00 p.m. and found the individual deceased. The individual was alone.

The Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the individual will be released after police notify the family.

KSNT News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

 

