SW 10th Ave. reopened; suspect found dead in home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who barricaded himself in a Shawnee County home Tuesday afternoon was found dead.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they closed off the 8700 block of SW 10th Ave. at 3:45 p.m. when they tried to serve the man a warrant.

Officers entered the residence around 6:00 p.m. and found the individual deceased. The individual was alone.

The Sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the individual will be released after police notify the family.

