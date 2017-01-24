Topeka man killed after motorcycle collides with train east of Paxico

By Published:
motorcycle, crash, accident, bike (AP)

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was killed late Monday night when his motorcycle was hit by a train.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Frank Narvaez III was attempting to make a 90 degree curve on his 2014 Harley Davidson Trike when he lost control causing it to veer 40 feet off the roadway. The rear end of the motorcycle got hung up on the railroad tracks as a BNSF train was approaching.

KHP says Narvaez was still on the motorcycle when the two collided.

The accident happened in Wabaunsee County about 1.5 miles east of Paxico on Strowigs Mill Rd. and Snokomo Road.

A second occupant, identified as Jamie L. Henry, 35, of Topeka was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries.

KHP says both Narvaez and Henry were not wearing helmets.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s