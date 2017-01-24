Topeka man killed after motorcycle collides with train east of Paxico

PAXICO, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was killed late Monday night when his motorcycle was hit by a train.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says 64-year-old Frank Narvaez III was attempting to make a 90 degree curve on his 2014 Harley Davidson Trike when he lost control causing it to veer 40 feet off the roadway. The rear end of the motorcycle got hung up on the railroad tracks as a BNSF train was approaching.

KHP says Narvaez was still on the motorcycle when the two collided.

The accident happened in Wabaunsee County about 1.5 miles east of Paxico on Strowigs Mill Rd. and Snokomo Road.

A second occupant, identified as Jamie L. Henry, 35, of Topeka was taken to Stormont Vail with injuries.

KHP says both Narvaez and Henry were not wearing helmets.