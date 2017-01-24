Topeka police looking for suspect who inappropriately touched 2 women jogging

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department says they are looking for a suspect who inappropriately touched two women jogging Tuesday morning.

Police say shortly before 7:00 a.m. and again after 8:00 a.m. police received reports of female joggers in the area of 19th and Oakley to 15th and Pembroke being approached by an unknown male subject. The subject has been described as 5’5′, 150 Ibs, unknown race, wearing a camouflage ski mask, a dark colored jacket and dark colored pants.

The subject was reported to have approached both victims and inappropriately touch them. The subject ran on foot when the victims reacted.

Both victims refused police reports however police say the incidents have been documented.

Any additional information or information identifying the subject call the Topeka Police Department at 368-9551.