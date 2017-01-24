Topeka police looking into suspicious death at cemetery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police were on the scene of what they are calling a suspicious death Tuesday morning.

A TPD shift commander told KSNT News at staff at the Penwell-Gabel cemetery at 6th and Gage found an unresponsive person on the grounds shortly after 7:00. The person was later found to be deceased.

The initial thought was that the person had a medical condition. A coroner had been called to determine what the cause of death was and is not being classified as a suspicious death until further information is released.