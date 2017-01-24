Warm and breezy today before much colder weather rolls in

We’re tracking another day with ‘above average’ temperatures. Expect highs in the 50s today, but some spots south of I-70 could warm into the lower 60s. Gusty south winds will help boost temperatures some 15-20° above our seasonal average of 40° this afternoon. After another foggy start to a January day, a mix of sun and clouds will prevail before a few raindrops move in tonight.

We’re still tracking a meager rain/snow chance for tonight. A weather-maker will miss us to the north (bringing a lot more moisture to E. Nebraska), but it’ll get close enough to tease us with a few raindrops by this evening. As temperatures approach 30° overnight, there’s even a chance for a few wet snowflakes – mainly along US-36. Simply put, there’s not a lot of moisture to work with in our neck of the woods, but if you’re up late tonight (or early tomorrow morning) you might see some light rain or snow. In terms of snowfall – absolutely no accumulation expected anywhere in our neck of the woods.

Breezy south winds will become northwesterly by tomorrow morning – filtering in much cooler air from the Northern Plains and the Rocky Mountains. Temps will be trapped in the 30s all day tomorrow, as skies transition into a much more tranquil trend for the second half of the week. That’s right, we’re entering yet another prolonged stretch of quiet weather! In fact, we’ll likely end the month of January on a dry note – a solid week without any rain or snow chances. Winter is not over (spring is still seven weeks away) but we’ll head into February with sun-filled skies and seasonal temps – highs in the 40s.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert