Watch the announcement of the nominees for the 89th Oscar Awards that will take place on February 26, 2017 with host Jimmy Kimmel on KTKA-TV.

One of the morning’s big questions is just how many nominations “La La Land” will land. Damien Chazelle’s exuberant love letter to musicals is expected to lead all films and could rival the record 14 nods received by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”