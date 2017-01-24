West Virginia snaps KU’s 18-game winning streak

West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) takes a jump shot as Kansas forward Landen Lucas (33) attempts to block him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia defeated Kansas 85-69. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Esa Ahmad broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 27 points to lead No. 18 West Virginia to an 85-69 victory over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday night.

The Mountaineers (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) beat Kansas (18-2, 7-1) for the fourth straight time in Morgantown and snapped the Jayhawks’ 18-game winning streak.

Ahmad led West Virginia in scoring over the first two months of the season but entered Tuesday’s game with four straight games in single digits. He scored West Virginia’s first eight points against Kansas and finished 10 of 17 from the field.

West Virginia blew a double-digit lead after halftime for the third straight game. Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer put the Jayhawks ahead 59-58 midway through the second half. But that was their last lead.

