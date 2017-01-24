Wichita State moving original Pizza Hut to new location

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The original Pizza Hut building at Wichita State will be moved to WSU’s new Innovation Campus and turned into a museum dedicated to the history of the world-famous pizza chain.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 by brothers Frank and Dan Carney, students at what was then the University of Wichita.

A $1.2 million campaign has been started by the WSU Foundation to move the 500-square-foot building from its location north of the Newman Center to just south of the Marcus Welcome Center.

Dan Carney will donate his sizeable collection of Pizza Hut mementos and artifacts to the new museum. Wichita franchisee Fugate Enterprises made a lead gift to the project. Other area franchisees also have donated to the project, with substantial gifts from franchisee Daland Corp. and from Pizza Hut Corp.