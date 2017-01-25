16-year-old reports rape in KU dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan (KSNT) – The KU Public Safety Office is investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in a dorm on campus. The incident allegedly took place in McCarthy Hall on December 18.

“The fact that it happened on December 18 and we’re just now hearing about that is pretty horrible,” said Jack Yarbrough, a sophomore at KU.

Capt. James Anguiano with KU Public Safety said they are currently investigating why the girl was at the dorms. According to a police report, five KU basketball players including starters Frank Mason and Joshua Jackson are listed as witnesses.

Yarbrough said he doesn’t feel confident the university will take these allegations seriously.

“I think the university gets a lot of money from their athletic department and if they have a top player who these allegations are against, they don’t want him to face the consequences,” said Yarbrough.

KU Public Safety has not released the name of the suspect in this case. Capt. Anguiano said a report will be forwarded to the Douglas County District Attorney for review after the investigation is complete.