3-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in south Wichita

KSNW Published: Updated:
Scene of a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)
Scene of a vehicle crash where a pedestrian was struck and killed in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2016. (Photo: KSN/Merry Murray)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has died after being struck by a vehicle in the 1500 block of E. Pawnee Wednesday night.

The crash was near the intersection of E. Pawnee and S. Victor. The crash occurred shortly before 7:10 p.m.

Police at the scene said a man driving a van pulled up to one of the gas pumps at the Jump Start convenience store.  A short time later, a 3-year-old boy inside the van got out to run into the store and was struck by a pickup truck in the parking lot. Police said it appears the woman driving the truck did not see the child.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the investigation into the incident will continue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s