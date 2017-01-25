Congresswoman Jenkins not running for office in 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Republican Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins announced Wednesday she will not be running in 2018 for the 2nd District of Kansas.

Jenkins says she plans to retire and explore opportunities to the private sector and allow a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansas.

A statement released from Jenkins office Wednesday says

Last week our nation witnessed the peaceful transition of power here in the greatest country on earth. It is times like these that should give us pause and lead us to reflect on how best we can serve our nation. For Kansans, another important event is happening this weekend, the 156th anniversary of Kansas’s admission into this great union or Kansas Day. As a sixth generation Kansan, this is a time I traditionally use to analyze how best I can serve my state. This reflection has led me to a decision. With the unique opportunity given to us by the American people, with Republican majorities in the House, the Senate, and now a newly inaugurated President, this is a time for action and serious policy making. This is a time for fighting for Kansas and making the tough calls; not fundraising and campaigning. This is a time we can fix the tax code, effectively reform the healthcare system and make the federal government as a whole work better for the nearly 720,000 Kansans I serve in Congress.