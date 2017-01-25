FBI and KBI investigating Osage City bank robbery

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities are on scene of a reported bank robbery Wednesday morning in Osage City.

The robbery took place around 9:04 a.m. at the Landmark National Bank.

osage-bank-suspect

Osage City Police Chief Fred Neck tells KSNT News a male subject walked into the bank and demanded money and ended up taking about $5,200.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a 2004 white Ford truck heading west on Market Street.

The FBI and KBI are on scene investigating.

Police did not say if the suspect was armed.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.

 

 

