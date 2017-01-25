House committee hears proposal to equip school buses with seatbelts

At Wednesday’s house transportation committee meeting, Rep. Susie Swanson (R) pushed a proposal to require schools across Kansas to only purchase buses with seatbelts equipped starting in 2018.

“From constituents I get support, they say it’s a no brainer,” Swanson said.

Swanson said a constituent contacted her after six children were killed in a school bus accident in Tenn. last year.

The proposal would cost school districts an estimated 7,000 to ten thousand dollars more per bus. Some local school bus drivers feel seatbelts on buses would do more harm than good.

A handful of bus drivers from Mission Valley schools attended the hearing to voice their concerns. Driver Deana Williams worries about how she could evacuate students in an emergency, along with the day-to-day routine.

“It adds to distractions on the bus. It is unenforceable, it’s another duty given to the bus drivers to monitor,” Williams said.