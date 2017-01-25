Hundreds gather at statehouse to focus on Kansas dentistry needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Eighty-three percent of Kansas counties lack access to dental care and the Kansas Dental Project is looking for a solution.

Nearly 200 advocates lobbied Kansas lawmakers at the capital Wednesday for expanded dental care.

They say there are not enough dental providers state-wide and creating new jobs such as dental therapy will help with the problem, all at no cost to the state.

Dental therapists will assist in more common and less complex procedures to allow dentists to grow their practices.

“We believe that if we are able to have licensed dental therapists in Kansas, we are going to be able to serve so many more individuals, said Denise Cyzman, Executive Director of Kansas Association for Medically Underserved.

