Insurance changes proposed for Kansas teachers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Insurance changes could be on the horizon.

If Governor Sam Brownback has his way, a new insurance plan could be implemented in Kansas schools – potentially saving the state $120 million in two years time.

If approved by lawmakers, the plan would take effect July 1st – placing employees in all 286 Kansas schools under a single state health insurance plan.

Legislative and Political Advocacy Director with the KNEA, Mark Desetti told KSNT news, “school districts have their own health insurance plans and they have been created over years to meet the needs of that school district and the employees of that school district.”

Desetti argued the plan aims to balance the state budget “on the backs of teachers.”