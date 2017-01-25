KU investigating reported sexual assault

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas says they are investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred sometime between 10 p.m. on December 17, 2016 and 5 a.m. December 18, 2016.

KU reports the incident happened in McCarthy Hall and that the victim, who is female, was not a student at the university but was visiting residents in the building.

The victim has reported that here was no physical injury.

KU says the investigation is on-going at this time and that the KU Athletics is cooperating with the investigation.

The university says there is no on-going risk to the campus.