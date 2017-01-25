Nebraska state senator faces expulsion for online behavior

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator with a history of questionable online behavior could become the state’s first lawmaker to get expelled from the Legislature in recent history if he doesn’t resign.

Lawmakers could vote Wednesday to remove state Sen. Bill Kintner of Papillion from office. Kintner has scheduled a press conference before the vote to announce his plans.

Kintner has faced criticism for a pattern of behavior that includes cybersex on a state computer and retweeting a joke that implied Women’s March protesters are too unattractive to sexually assault.

The legislature’s speaker, Sen. Jim Scheer, says he’s confident lawmakers have enough votes to expel Kintner, but debate over the matter could delay the vote.

Kintner was elected in 2012 in a largely rural and suburban district south of Omaha.

