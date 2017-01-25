No. 2 Baylor stays perfect in Big 12 play, tops No. 25 K-State

Courtesy: K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kansas – For the first time this season, (25/rv) Kansas State suffered consecutive losses in league play as (2/2) Baylor downed the Wildcats on Wednesday night, 91-49.

Kansas State (15-6, 5-4 Big 12) was led by junior Karyla Middlebrook with 17 points. Senior center Breanna Lewis added seven points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Baylor (20-1, 9-0) was led by senior Alexis Prince with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting. Joining Prince in double figures was freshman post Lauren Cox with 19 points off the bench.

Kansas State tied its season-high with nine blocked shots, but Baylor still shot 50.0 percent (36-of-72) from the field. The Wildcats were only able to convert at 26.5 percent (13-of-49).

Baylor dashed out to a 21-point lead, 28-7, at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Bears used a 21-0 run midway through the quarter to build the advantage. Lauren Cox came off the bench to score seven points during the run, while Prince added six.

The seven points were the fewest points K-State has scored in a quarter this season and the 28 points allowed were the most by a K-State opponent in any quarter this season.

Prince continued her hot shooting into the second quarter, as she tallied six of Baylor’s first eight points to extend the Lady Bears’ lead to 36-9 with 4:52 left in the second quarter. Baylor would hold a 44-14 lead at the half. The 14 first half points were the fewest by the Wildcats since Jan. 14, 2015 at Oklahoma State when K-State scored 13 first half points.

Kansas State shot 17.9 percent (5-of-28) from the field in the opening half, while Baylor tallied a 48.6 percent (17-of-35) effort. K-State was forced into 11 turnovers which resulted in a 15-2 edge in points off turnovers by the Lady Bears.

After a pair of single-digit scoring quarters in the first half, K-State tallied 22 points in the third quarter. Middlebrook tallied 11 of K-State’s 22 points in the quarter. The Lady Bears notched 25 points in the third quarter to build a 69-36 lead entering the fourth frame.

Baylor used an 18-3 run to start the fourth quarter on its way toward the final margin. K-State was able to cobble together a 9-2 rally at the end of the final stanza.

Kansas State will end the month of January on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats host Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Saturday’s game will mark the 12th straight season that K-State will host a pink game by participating in the annual WBCA “Play 4Kay” initiative. The first 4,000 fans will receive a pink K-State t-shirt. The Wildcats will also be donning pink uniforms for the 10th straight season.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast throughout the FOX Sports regional networks and on the K-State Sports Network.

Noteworthy

• K-State is in its 49th season of women’s basketball and owns an overall record of 906-561… Head coach Jeff Mittie owns a career record of 507-268, including a 53-33 mark in three seasons at K-State.

• Baylor leads the series, 30-9, and have won 25 straight in the series.

• The Wildcats have an all-time record of 232-164 in the month of January… Under Mittie, K-State is 12-13 in January.

• Kansas State is 215-75 when ranked in the Associated Press top-25.

• K-State’s starting lineup: guards – Kindred Wesemann and Karyla Middlebrook; forwards – Peyton Williams and Shaelyn Martin; center – Breanna Lewis… This was the 12th game for this lineup this season… Williams made her 16th career start…19th career K-State start for Middlebrook and the 89th of her collegiate career… Martin started her 16th game this season and the 81st of her career… Wesemann has played in 115 career games and started 94… Lewis has played in 115 career games and started 110.

• K-State has made a three-point field goal in 327 straight games… The streak dates back to Feb. 7, 2007.

• Middlebrook registered her sixth game in double figures as a Wildcat… This was Middlebrook’s second game this season with two or more connections from beyond the arc.

• With her seven points, Lewis remains in 11th on the K-State career scoring list with 1,384 points… Lewis pulled down 11 rebounds on Wednesday and ranks 10th in program history for career rebounds with 766.. This was her 82nd career game with five or more rebounds and her 23rd career game with 10 or more boards… Lewis blocked three shots to improve her career school record to 262… This was her 70th career game with two or more blocks and her 12th this season.

• Wesemann finished with five assists and remained in 13th on the K-State career assists list with 281… This was her 13th career game with five or more assists and her fourth this season.

• Jessica Sheble recorded two blocks on Wednesday night… Sheble now ranks tied for ninth in school history with 71 career blocks.