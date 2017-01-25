Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore

FILE - This May 25, 1964 file photo shows Dick Van Dyke, left, and Mary Tyler Moore, co-stars of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" backstage at the Palladium with their Emmys for best actor and actress in a series at the Television Academy's 16th annual awards show, in Los Angeles. Moore died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80. (AP Photo, File)
Reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore at age 80:

“She’ll last forever, as long as there’s television. Year after year, we’ll see her face in front of us.” — Carl Reiner, in an interview with The Associated Press

“Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed. The courage she displayed in taking on a role,(“Ordinary People”), darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.” — Robert Redford, director of “Ordinary People,” in a statement

“A great lady I loved and owe so much to has left us. I will miss her. I will never be able to repay her for the blessings that she gave me.” — Ed Asner, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and spin off “Lou Grant,” via Twitter

“Even now looking at this picture I want to cry. I still can’t believe Mary Tyler Moore touched my face. Will love her 4 ever.” Oprah Winfrey, of photo with her and Moore at TV interview, via Twitter

“I am deeply saddened by the news of Mary’s passing. She was a truly amazing person, a great friend, and an inspiration to all. I will always be grateful for her kindness and thankful beyond words for knowing her.

She will be missed greatly.” — Timothy Hutton, co-star in “Ordinary People, in a statement

“My heart goes out to her husband, Robert — he was never more than a touch away from her. The picture that we all have of her, that’s how she was — sweet, kind, so tender, so delicate. She was America’s sweetheart.” — Cloris Leachman, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in a statement

“Mary was America’s sweetheart and she was mine also. I was the luckiest guy in the world just sitting next to her and looking at her beautiful face … and legs!” — Gavin MacLeod, co-star on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” in a statement

“#MaryTylerMoore was a dear friend and a truly great person. A fighter. Rest in peace, MTM.” — Larry King, via Twitter

“Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore, for all you have given us.” — Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, via Twitter

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be immortalized in Minnesota. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones today.” — Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., via Twitter

“Mary Tyler Moore will always be a Minnesota icon. The Mary Tyler Moore Show shared Minneapolis and our entire state with the world, as a place where everyone has a chance to work hard, follow dreams, and succeed. Minnesota will miss her.” — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, in a statement

“Mary Tyler Moore changed the world for all women. I send my love to her family.” — Ellen DeGeneres, via Twitter

“Thank you Mary Tyler Moore for paving the way for us ladies in comedy. You trailblazed the way for us to be confident & bold. All my love.” — Chelsea Handler, via Twitter

“I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of Mary Tyler Moore. She was a gifted actress and wonderful comedian. I’m proud that we were in that groundbreaking sorority that brought single independent women to television. She will be deeply missed.” — Marlo Thomas, in a statement

“Today we mourn the passing of one of the groundbreaking stars of Television, Mary Tyler Moore…” — Bette Midler, via Twitter

“That shift in the Earth you just felt? That crater that is left behind? That is the legacy of the incomparable #marytylermoore RIP 2 an icon” — Josh Gad, via Twitter

“RIP Mary Tyler Moore.

Love is all around you…” — Billy Crystal, via Twitter

“I agree w/ Oprah #MaryTylerMoore influenced my career more than any other tv role model. She indeed turned on the world with her smile” — Andrea Mitchell, via Twitter

“Oh Mary Tyler Moore. You were true inspiration, and power when I didn’t know what that was. Thank you. #RIPMaryTylerMoore” — Connie Britton, via Twitter

“She could turn the whole world on with her smile…admired #MaryTylerMoore very much. Thinking of her family & loved ones(heart emoji)” — Robin Roberts, via Twitter

“I throw my hat up in the air for you, Mary Tyler Moore. Loved her and her spirit. Rest in peace.” — Savannah Guthrie, via Twitter

