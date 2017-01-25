Old Man Winter is back – this time with strong northwest winds

We’re tracking much colder weather for the next 48 hours. Say goodbye to the balmy 50s, Old Man Winter is back with his iconic chilly air. Daytime temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s both today and tomorrow. Brrrr – be sure to bundle up! Despite the sudden onslaught of colder weather, the brisk winds are actually our main ‘weather story.’ We’re tracking pesky northwest winds easily gusting over 30 mph through tomorrow. Yes, we’re talking about WIND CHILLS. The gusty northwest winds won’t go away anytime soon. In fact, they’ll make the air FEEL like the ‘teens’ and 20s for most of today and tomorrow.

Don’t expect much in the way of sunshine today – northwest winds will continue to fuel rather thick cloud cover across these parts. We’ll slowly start to clear things out by tomorrow, though. Something to keep in mind, as January comes to a close – our average high temperature for this time of the year is only 40°. In other words, despite the colder weather – we’re right where we should be for this time of the year. It’s also worth noting that January is historically one of the driest months for the entire year – don’t freak out over inconsistent rain/snow chances. We can all panic if it’s still fairly dry in April, May and June…

The extended forecast is shaping up nicely. We’re getting ourselves into another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. After tomorrow, expect lots of sunshine with seasonal temperatures. We’ll close out the month of January (next Tuesday) with a rain/snow-free streak some 7+ days long! That’s impressive, considering some of the snow we had back in December and the rain events we’ve had already this month. Kansas turns 156 years old on Sunday – Happy Kansas Day! The weather is looking great for any festivities going on too. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine and highs around 45°. And with no weather-makers in sight anytime soon, we’ll welcome February 2017 in with open arms!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert