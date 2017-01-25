Person familiar with deal: Holland, Rockies agree to deal

By Published:
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 8, 2015. The Royals defeated the White Sox 7-5. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Greg Holland delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, April 8, 2015. The Royals defeated the White Sox 7-5. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

COLORADO (AP) – A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that reliever Greg Holland has agreed to a contract with the Colorado Rockies.

The deal is pending a physical, the person said Wednesday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced.

Holland was the Royals closer through most of 2014 and 2015, when they made back-to-back trips to the World Series. He injured his elbow in late 2015 and missed all of last season while recuperating from Tommy John surgery.

Yahoo first reported the signing and said it was a one-year deal.

Prior to his injury, the 31-year-old Holland established himself as one of the most dominant closers in the game, posting a 1.21 ERA in 2013 and a 1.44 ERA in ’14.

Holland had a 3.83 ERA with 32 saves in ’15 before he was shut down.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s