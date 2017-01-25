Pizza chain offers ‘Alternative Facts’ zero-calorie meat lovers pizza

A pizza chain says it is launching a new ‘alternate facts’ zero-calorie meat lovers pizza.

Villa Italian Kitchen posted on their company blog:

Villa Italian Kitchen, one of America’s favorite quick-service pizza brands, has finally mastered what pizza fanatics watching their waistbands have been waiting for: The #AlternateFacts Zero-Calorie Meat Lovers Pan Pizza: a zero-calorie pizza made with homemade dough prepared fresh daily, 100% whole milk mozzarella and sauce made from fresh California tomatoes and topped with pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon for an average price of $14.99 for the whole pizza or $4.09 per slice (prices may vary per location)

The internet went wild after a top Trump adviser, Kellyanne Conway, said the administration was supplying the media with “alternative facts.” The comment came after she was asked why Trump press secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds.