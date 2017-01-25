Stolen vehicle found at Topeka High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers with the Auto Theft Team located a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of SW Western at approximately 2:53 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Topeka Police Department confirmed the vehicle was located in the Topeka High School parking lot. KSNT News was told by Topeka Police that the car is a gray Ford Explorer with Kansas tags.

Officers tell KSNT News they witnessed approximately 7 people exit the vehicle. When the officers attempted to contact the individuals they all ran in different directions. Three people were taken into custody for questioning.

Police are in the process of developing information leading to the identification of the driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information please call the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

KSNT News will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.