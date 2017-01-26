Breezy weather continues with seasonal sunshine looming

We’re tracking another chilly day as brisk northwest winds continue to pump in cooler weather. High temperatures made it into the upper 30s and lower 40s yesterday – we can expect about the same today. The only difference in today’s forecast is that we’ll see some sunshine as skies slowly clear (the winds might be a little bit lighter too). We’ll keep WIND CHILLS in the 20s today – making things FEEL decidedly winter outside. Bundle up!

The forecast continues to improve as the final weekend in January approaches. In fact, we’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine and seasonal weather starting tomorrow. Believe it or not, we’ll end the month on a dry spell of nearly ten days – there’s no meaningful rain/snow chances anytime soon. Despite yet another prolonged stretch of quiet weather, temperatures won’t really warm up. The ‘warmest day of the week’ still looks to be next Monday, where highs crest 50°. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is still 40°. So, 10°+ above average is nothing to scoff at, but true spring-like weather is still far away. We’ll keep wishing for the 60s and 70s, but in reality spring doesn’t start for another seven weeks.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert