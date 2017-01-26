Car crashed into home near intersection of Munson and Lane

Car crashed into a house near intersection of Munson and Lane on January 26, 2017
Car crashed into a house near intersection of Munson and Lane on January 26, 2017

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A vehicle crashed into a home on the 1100 Block of SW Lane at approximately 9:52 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the driver of the vehicle is more than likely hurt but they can’t confirm since the driver fled from the scene.

Police say they are looking for a heavy-set white female. SW Lane is currently shut down while police investigate.

KSNT News has a crew currently on scene of the crash. We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.

