Crews respond to 2 alcohol related vehicle crashes late Wednesday night

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is in the hospital and another was arrested following two separate vehicle crashes that are believed to have been caused due to alcohol.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says at 10:34 Wednesday night they received a call of an injury accident involving a truck and a house at 1649 NW Huxman Road. Once on scene officers determined that the driver of a white 2011 Chevy Silverado left the roadway from westbound 17th Street where it comes to an end at Huxman Rd. The Silverado hit a road sign before colliding with the west ditch. The sheriff’s office says it then sideswiped the concrete porch of the house and came to a rest against an outbuilding.

It did not appear that the driver, a 28-year-old man, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash but the incident is still under investigation.

It looks like a truck is in the side of a shack. Finding out if any injuries. pic.twitter.com/bDeL3wpmtX — Harrison Drake (@HarrisonKSNT) January 26, 2017

Shawnee County Sheriff's Office at 1600 Huxman Rd. Possible vehicle hit a house. Getting details. pic.twitter.com/8g9lyiLPuy — Harrison Drake (@HarrisonKSNT) January 26, 2017

At the same time at 10:43 p.m. there was a report of an injury crash at SW 33rd Street and Indian Hills Road. The sheriff’s office says a red 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 was southbound on SW Indians Hills at SW 33rd St. The 33-year-old male driver failed to stop at a stop sign, continued south through the T-intersection causing the vehicle to flip on its side.

Officers say the crash also caused a power outage in the area. The driver was check by medical personnel at the scene and was arrested for DUI and booked into jail.

Westar Energy was called out to restore power to the area.

KSNT News will continue following and update as additional information becomes available.