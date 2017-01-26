KSNT Sports Challenge: H-O-R-S-E with a Harlem Globetrotter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The world famous Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Kansas Expocentre on Friday January 27, 2017. KSNT Sports Reporter Zaldy Doyungan played a game of H-O-R-S-E against Globetrotter Buckets Blakes.

“I actually told myself when I was a kid that I was going to be a professional athlete,” said Blakes. “I was never sports specific and I chose basketball because it’s indoors. I’m from Phoenix, Arizona. Track practice was hot, football practice was worse, and basketball, you know, any time I got tired and put my hands on my head to catch my breathe, the A.C. was pumping, so that’s why I chose basketball.”

“My favorite part about being a Harlem Globetrotter is just getting the opportunity to travel all over the world to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Blakes. “When they come to our Harlem Globetrotter game, they know at least for those two hours that they’re going to be laughing and smiling, despite what might have been going on before they even arrived because it’s all about joy and laughter and that arena.”

Blakes set a Guinness World Record for the most underhand half-court shots in one minute. He made six.

“Well, you know what, most people when they take a half court shot, you know, they shoot the normal way, overhand, and I thought it, you know, just to put a little spice on it, I thought I would do it underhand,” said Blakes. “You know the ol’ Rick Barry free throw and I just start splashing it. So I was like, why not continue to shoot that way from half court.”

Buckets Blakes won the competition.