TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Significant layoffs are expected to be announced Thursday at Payless ShoeSource, headquartered in Topeka.

When asked, a spokeswoman for Payless told KSNT News she could not immediately comment on the situation.

The footwear retailer has more than 25,000 employees worldwide. The company was founded in Topeka in 1956.

KSNT News is gathering information and will update as additional information becomes available.