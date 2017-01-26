New airport terminal celebrated in MHK

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new place to claim your bags is among upgrades at Manhattan Regional Airport.

Travelers and the community will celebrate the completion of a terminal expansion at the airport with a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.

A first round of upgrades was complete in 2015.

The latest round connects the airports two terminals and includes a brand new baggage claim area, larger jet bridge and a new space for visitors to greet departing and arriving passengers.

More upgrades could be landing soon.

Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi told KSNT news, “we’re looking to open up a restaurant at some point.”

The addition brings the airports terminal space to 42,000 square feet of space.

Those interested in exploring the new space can do so from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Thursday.