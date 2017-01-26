Payless lays off over a hundred associates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Significant layoffs were announced on Thursday at Payless ShoeSource, headquartered in Topeka.

When asked, a spokeswoman for Payless told KSNT News the total workforce reduction impacted about 165 associates. These actions impacted approximately 110 associates in the Topeka corporate office.

Meghan Spreer, a cooperate spokesperson for Payless says the company regularly evaluates the company and the organizational structure to ensure that they are meeting the needs of the organization.

“Right now we’ve had a difficult day and we are doing the best to ensure the right decisions for our business and customers for our community and also for our associates.”

According to Speer, because the company made the decision to hold positions open last year, they were able to lessen the impact to associates.These eliminated jobs represent about 2 percent of their total associate base.

Spreer says they believe these are the right decisions for the company during a time that’s really evolving dramatically in the retail landscape.

The footwear retailer has more than 25,000 employees worldwide. The company was founded in Topeka in 1956.

Below is the first interview KSNT News had with Speer.