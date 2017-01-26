Topeka man killed in I-70 crash east of Lawrence

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man was killed in a crash Thursday east of Lawrence.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 30-year-old Rene Rodriguez Lopez, of Topeka, and a semi, driven by Victory Royce, 49, of Fort Cobb, Oklahoma were traveling west on Interstate 70.

KTA says the Silverado was in the right lane and the semi was in the left lane. The Silverado struck the semi in the rear, then struck a median barrier ejecting all occupants out the passenger door.

A passenger in the Silverado, identified as Campos-Ramirez Santiago, 19, of Topeka was killed in the crash.

Another passenger, identified as 19-year-old Cristian Maldonado-Ortiz, of Topeka, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Rodriguez Lopez was also taken to the hospital with injuries.

KTA says all three in the Silverado were not wearing seatbelts.

 

