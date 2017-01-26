Topeka police investigate overnight stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a stabbing overnight in central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department Shift Commander tells KSNT News officers responded to a home in the 800 block of SW 5th Street just after midnight on a report of a stabbing.

Police say the stabbing happened during an argument between two men.  One was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both men were taken to the Lawn Enforcement Center for questioning.

No arrests or charges have been reported at this time.

