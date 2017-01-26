Trump calls Chelsea Manning an ‘ungrateful traitor’ after slamming Obama

WASHINGTON (WCBD) — President Trump isn’t mincing words when it comes to classified document leaker Chelsea Manning after she criticized former-President Obama.

In a column for The Guardian, Manning wrote, “Barack Obama left behind hints of a progressive legacy. Unfortunately, despite his faith in our system and his positive track record on many issues over the last eight years, there have been very few permanent accomplishments.”

“This vulnerable legacy should remind us that what we really need is a strong and unapologetic progressive to lead us. What we need as well is a relentless grassroots movement to hold that leadership accountable,” she said.

In a tweet posted early Thursday, Trump said, “Ungrateful TRAITOR Chelsea Manning, who should never have been released from prison, is now calling President Obama a weak leader. Terrible!”

In the days before his term ended, President Barack Obama commuted the prison sentence of Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who is serving 35 years for giving classified information to WikiLeaks.

Three years ago, Manning applied for a presidential pardon and was rejected.

“I take full and complete responsibility for my decision to disclose these materials to the public. I have never made any excuses for what I did. I pleaded guilty without the protection of a plea agreement because I believed the military justice system would understand my motivation for the disclosure and sentence me fairly. I was wrong.”

In her recent plea to Obama, she said she has not been able to get proper treatment for an anxiety-producing condition called gender dysphoria while incarcerated at the military prison in Kansas.

“The bottom-line is this: I need help and I am still not getting it. I am living through a cycle of anxiety, anger, hopelessness, loss, and depression. I cannot focus. I cannot sleep. I attempted to take my own life,” she wrote in her petition.

Obama also granted 208 other commutations and 64 pardons — including one for retired Gen. James Cartwright, who was accused of lying to the FBI during another leak investigation.

Meantime, Manning can be freed May 17, seven years into her prison term.