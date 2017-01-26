Washburn professor resigns after reports of sexual relations with a student

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Washburn University professor has resigned from his position after an investigation into inappropriate sexual activity with a female student.

The university’s newspaper Washburn Review reports John Paul, a sociology professor, had been sexually inappropriate with a female student that then became public knowledge following a November 30 confrontation.

“If a faculty member is engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student, such as a sexual relationship between a faculty member and his or her student, this is a violation of faculty and staff code of conduct and would be grounds for disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” says Patrick Early, university spokesman.

Early says Paul was employed by the university from August 2003 until December 2016.