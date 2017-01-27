Breezy, tranquil weather into February

We’re tracking tranquil weather to end the work/school week. Expect highs in the lower/middle 40s today, under bountiful blue skies. The winds are still around, but they’ve changed direction. Due WEST winds will help moderate our temps heading into the weekend – gusts over 25mph are possible today. Hey, at least we’ll see the sun!

We’re getting ourselves into yet another prolonged stretch of quiet weather. In fact, there is NOT a rain/snow chance within the 7-Day forecast! That gets us into the first few days of February too. We’ll close out the month and start the new one with lots of sunshine and seasonal weather. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 41°. Highs will actually crest 50° early next week. Plan on a high around 56° on Monday afternoon! Despite this nice stretch of dry weather, highs won’t warm up too much more than the middle 50s. So, we’ll have to keep on wishing and hoping spring comes early. There aren’t any 60s or 70s in sight and spring is still seven weeks away…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend approaches. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert