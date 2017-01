TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi rollover crash Friday afternoon in Topeka.

A KSNT News crew at the scene says a semi truck rolled over on the on ramp from U.S 24 to U.S. Highway 75 heading southbound.

Crews have shut down the ramp and say it will be shut down for at least a couple hours.

The driver of the semi went to the hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

