Dyllon Tucker sentenced to 8 years in prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man was sentenced Friday for dragging a police officer during a traffic stop.

Dyllon Alan Tucker is sentenced to more than eight years in prison on four different counts stemming from the incident on April 14, 2016.

According to the Shawnee County District Court, Tucker was sentenced for criminal threat, aggravated battery to an on duty officer, for interference to an officer, and attempting to flee an officer.

Authorities said the officer stopped an SUV driven by Tucker, who then assaulted the officer and drove away, dragging the officer who had her arm in the car. As she was pulled down the street, the officer opened fire and wounded Tucker.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.