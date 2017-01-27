Flu outbreaks reported in nearby counties

(AP) – Kansas health officials say the flu is spreading across the state.

The state health department says six outbreaks have been confirmed so far during the 2016-17 flu season – two in Leavenworth County and one each in Osage, Harvey, Cherokee and Saline counties.

Health officials say it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine because the disease might spread for two to three more months.

“The flu shot will not give you influenza,” Carrie Delfs of the Shawnee County Health Department said. “It does take a few weeks before it kicks in so it will not give you immediate protection.”

Local districts are taking precautionary measures. Nurse Lisa Crettol at Osage City Schools has been sending out newsletters reminding parents and staff to take care of themselves and their children.

“I just really encourage our students and staff to stay home if they’re sick, so they don’t spread it to others,” Crettol said. “It’s hard to call in sick to work, but we’re human and that’s a part of life.”