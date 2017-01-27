Full Court Press: 01/27/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 27, 2017:
Aquinas (G) 61 Washburn Rural 42
Atchison (B) 33 Silver Lake 21
Atchison (G) 35 Silver Lake 62
Emporia (G) 43 Lawrence 50
Free State (G) 45 Wichita South 50
Hartford (B) 52 So. Coffey Co. 48
Hayden (B) 68 Highland Park 65
Jackson Heights (B) 56 St. Marys 50
Junction City (B) 41 Topeka High 55
Junction City (G) 31 Wichita NW 40
Lebo (B) 44 Burlingame 42
Lyndon (B) 56 Mission Valley 37
Lyndon (G) 17 Mission Valley 40
Madison (B) 33 Waverly 44
Manhattan (G) 56 Valley Center 29
MdCV (B) 39 Olpe 65
MdCV (G) 35 Madison 62
Olathe NW (B) 65 Topeka West 60
Olpe (G) 61 Lebo 26
Oskaloosa (G) 32 Perry-Lecompton 43
Pleasant Ridge (G) 50 Jeff Co. North 61
Rossville (G) 32 Valley Falls 30
Royal Valley (B) 43 Hiawatha 45
Santa Fe Trail (B) 58 Osage City 52
Santa Fe Trail (G) 28 Osage City 35
Seaman (G) 51 Schlagle 47
Shawnee Heights (G) 56 Sumner 72
Topeka West (G) 39 Shawnee Mission East 47
Wabaunsee (B) 63 Riley County 36
Wabaunsee (G) 52 Riley County 33
Wamego (B) 52 Rock Creek 56
Wamego (G) 31 Rock Creek 32
Waverly (G) 56 Hartford 27