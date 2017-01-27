Funeral services set for Topeka man killed in motorcycle accident

Related Coverage Topeka man killed after motorcycle collides with train east of Paxico

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Topeka man killed late Monday night after his motorcycle collided with a BNSF train near Paxico.

According to his obituary Frank Narvaez III was born in Kingsville, Texas on July 8, 1952. He moved to Topeka in 1989 where he acted as YMCA camp director and physical education teacher and Sunday school educator at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Topeka.

Narvaez served in the United States Army, later retiring from both the Army and Goodyear Tire.

Services will be held in Topeka Kansas on January 31, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 11:00 AM. A full military service will be in Corpus Christi Texas at a later date.

